Havre de Grace Police Department finds victim with gunshot wounds inside Erie Street residence

Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department found a victim inside a residence in the 700 block of Erie Street suffering from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

The department received a call around 3:30 a.m. for the report of an “unknown male seeking assistance,” according to a news release. When they arrived, officers found the 33-year-old victim, who was transported to a regional trauma center.

A suspect has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing. The department said anyone in the community with information regarding the incident should contact them at 410-939-2121.