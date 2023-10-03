Havre de Grace Maritime Museum to host Autumn Festival

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Autumn Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and the grounds of the Lighthouse Keepers House, including a native plant and mum sale and a concert. Admission to the festival is free.

An outdoor concert with Don Shappelle will be held at 2 p.m. Shappelle will share his wealth of Bay-inspired songs that are so evocative of his mentor, the late Pete Seeger. A staunch supporter of Chesapeake Bay clean-up efforts, Shappelle laces his songs with the beauty and magic of the Bay shore — especially his beloved Susquehanna River, the release said.

Joining Shappelle on stage will be bassist and vocalist Don Sennett, who enhances the music with rich, vocal harmonies and creative interplay between his lively bass and Shappelle’s 12-string guitar.

Local author Lindsey Pope will have storytime for children along with the launch of her new book, and there will be pumpkin decorating for kids, the release said. Artisans and craft vendors will also have their wares available for sale.

There will be a Scarecrow Row from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to see the upcycle scarecrow and pumpkin contest. Pre-registration is required for the scarecrow and pumpkin contest. Registration forms and additional information are available at gardensdegrace@hotmail.com.

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum is located at 100 Lafayette Street.