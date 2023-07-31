Chesapeake Mermaid to visit Havre de Grace Maritime Museum

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Chesapeake Mermaid, Angela Rose Mitchell, will be making an appearance at The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum on Saturday. The environmentalist and author will be reading from one of her adventure books, “The Giants of the Bay,” which explores some of the biggest challenges facing our environment and what readers can do to help our world.

From 1-2 p.m., the program will include a story, movement, song, bay creature sign language, and a discussion on the wildlife and habitats in your own backyard. Stay from 2-3 p.m. to get photos and autographed books, and meet her wildlife friends.

The children will be seated on the floor; mermaid blankets and shark tails are welcome. Admission is $5 per child, adults are free during the event.