Havre de Grace’s Mardi Gras celebration is back for its 15th year

By
The Aegis
Feb 25, 2022 5:00 AM

Mardi Gras is a raucous tradition in New Orleans — and it’s become a popular celebration in Havre de Grace as well.

The city is hosting its 15th Mardi Gras parade Tuesday. As the city’s tourism and visitor center manager Lauri Orzewicz explains, Havre de Grace has its “French undertones.”

After all, the city has its own Bourbon Street, a Lafayette statue and a name that loosely translates from French to “Harbor of Grace.”

“So why not have a parade?” Orzewicz said.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Bourbon Street and will end by the American Legion hall on St. John Street, lasting about 30 to 45 minutes, according to Orzewicz.

Orzewicz also assures that the event is family-friendly. “You don’t need to earn your beads,” she said.

The city ordered 10,000 beads to be handed out by various groups walking in the parade or riding a float.

Local restaurants participating in the parade will also offer Mardi Gras food and drink specials, such as MacGregor’s Restaurant and Backfin Blues Creole De Graw.

Harford Brew Tours will also offer a special $25 bus deal that will take people from Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air to and from the celebration.

Members of the krew on the Smile Partners Mardi Gras float have some fun tossing out beads to those gathered along the parade route during the 2020 Havre de Grace Mardi Gras parade. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
