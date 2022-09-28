Havre de Grace High School Class of 1962 holds 60th anniversary class reunion

The Havre de Grace High School Class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 16.

A meet-and-greet held at the home of class member Grace Dennis on Lafayette Street on Friday evening, Sept. 16, kicked off the event. Approximately 30 people attended.

A sit-down dinner was held in the clubhouse at Bulle Rock on Saturday evening, with 45 people in attendance. The reunion concluded with Sunday breakfast at the Elks Club on Route 40.

Classmates from as far as Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia attended, Dennis said. “It’s a big deal for us,” she said. “We’ve been doing reunions for such a long time.”

There were 96 students who graduated in the Class of 1962 and Dennis has kept up with many of them, even when she moved away for 20 years. Some joined the military after graduation, she said, and no longer have a connection to the area. Four classmates have never been found.

Three classmates passed in March from Covid-19. All three were on the planning committee for this year’s reunion. “That was sad,” Dennis said.

“We’re all in our 70s now,” she said. “We’ve lost some of our classmates and I send out the obits to the classmates.”

Dennis keeps up with the members’ cellphone numbers and email addresses. So instead of handing out a souvenir program at the dinner, they distributed a contact list.

Some classmates bring a spouse to the reunion. “Most of the spouses know us,” Dennis said. When they were younger parents, they would hold a picnic for their children during the reunion. Starting at age 50, the class began holding birthday gatherings every five years. The last one was held three years ago, she said.

Other classes that graduated from Havre de Grace High School in the 1960s “do make great effort to stay together,” she said “but it’s getting harder.”

The members, who were all born in 1944, are already planning their next get-together -- their 80th birthday celebration in 2024.

“I’m just glad we still stay together,” Dennis said. “I’m just so happy we’re still alive. Life is good.”