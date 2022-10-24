Havre de Grace kicks off construction for Graw Alley at the future Harmer’s Town Art Center

Allen Fair, center, president of Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc. is seen with state delegate Steve Johnson, left, and Maryland's First Lady, Yumi Hogan, during the ceremonial groundbreaking of Graw Alley, the initial phase of the Harmer’s Town Art Center, in Havre de Grace on Monday, October 24, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

.

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan gathered with state and county officials Monday in Havre de Grace to break ground for Graw Alley, an interactive art park that will be part of Harmer’s Town Art Center, a place where artists can live, work, create, perform and market their art.

Advertisement

The groundbreaking kicked off the first phase of construction for the art center.

“This will be a beautiful art center,” Hogan said. “The place we are in today will become a special place for artists. The Hamer’s art center will be the first of its kind as a regional art facility incubator.”

Advertisement

Graw Alley will be landscaped with pathways, artistic sculptures, outdoor seating and educational signage leading visitors on a tour of Havre de Grace history as told through a series of murals and public art installations.

“This is phase one of a first-of-its-kind art facility in the region that would be an incubator, tourist attraction [and] economic driver focused on bringing together the arts, history and the community of Havre de Grace,” said JoAnn Teel, a board member of Harmer’s Town Art Center.

The groundbreaking is the culmination of efforts to transform Havre de Grace into a regional arts hub. Havre de Grace has a rich arts and entertainment history, said Ezra Berger, muralist for Harmer’s Town Art Center.

“I think our history was that we were always a cool and funky town like Vegas,” Berger said. “I think Havre de Grace was always an entertainment town. Entertainment was always a part of its historical roots. I feel like we are just kind of modernizing that.”

In 2008, Havre de Grace became the first arts and entertainment district in Harford County, a status that provided tax incentives to artists and the owners of arts-related businesses in the district.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

However, the city lost some of the energy behind the arts and entertainment movement when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, community leaders said. Now that the pandemic has eased, some of that energy has been recaptured.

Allen Fair, who who owns the Graw Alley property and is president of Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., , worked with Berger to clean up the space and decorate the alley wall with murals depicting the history of Havre de Grace. Afterward, Fair came up with the idea to create a park, Tell said.

“This is my gift to the beloved Havre de Grace,” Fair said. “It will be a beautiful complex combining the art and history.”

Advertisement

Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., was created to develop Fair’s dream of having a vibrant ecosystem of creativity in the form of an art center, an artists’ park and associated facilities.

In July 2021, Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc. announced plans for the regional arts facility. In May, the organization announced i it had raised more than $1.1 million for design and construction.

On Monday, Fair was presented with a proclamation by the Harford County Council and a governor’s citation in recognition of his work.

The center’s board hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the entire facility next spring or summer, Tell said. When it’s completed, Harmer’s Town Art Center will offer visitors an opportunity to peruse galleries, engage with artists, take classes and participate in makerspace workshops to create their own artworks. Visitors will also be able to tour a museum of Havre de Grace history, purchase artwork and souvenirs in a gift shop, and spend time in the Graw Alley mural park.