Havre de Grace’s suit against the Harford County Council will move forward

A Harford Circuit Court judge has denied a motion to dismiss the City of Havre de Grace’s case against the Harford County Council challenging its process in passing a recent county redistricting map.
Judge Barbara Kerr Howe ruled Jan. 27 in the case of Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace, et al. vs. Patrick Vincenti, et al, that there was “legal sufficiency supporting the claims asserted by the Plaintiffs.”
Martin and the Havre de Grace City Council filed the lawsuit Dec. 8, the day after County Council passed an amended redistricting map, alleging the County Council held secret meetings at the end of October to deliberate on a number of redistricting proposals.
The county, County Council and the council members had filed separate motions to dismiss the plaintiff’s first amended complaint. The complaint alleges the County Council violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act and County Charter Section 205 Redistricting Procedure.
“The City of Havre de Grace always maintained that the voice of the people needed to be addressed directly by the council,” Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin said, “and the redistricting commission’s map needed to be recognized whether the council voted it up, voted it down or changed it. The court’s decision to allow the case to proceed affirms our feelings in this case.”
Harford County, the County Council and its individual members, and County Executive Barry Glassman are listed as defendants. Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin and its City Council are plaintiffs.