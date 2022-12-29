Havre de Grace’s annual Duck Drop is on this year

Havre de Grace’s annual Duck Drop is returning this New Year Eve’s at Concord Point Park.

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin praised the Susquehanna Hose Company, specifically the company’s Duck Drop committee chair Ed Grainger, for keeping the event “alive and well” for over 20 years.

“It’s an amazing Havre de Grace tradition,” Martin said.

Grainger has been working with this event since it first started in 1999.

“I get excited every year,” said Grainger, who built the duck. “Everybody laughs at me, but I do.”

At midnight, the foam duck, strewn with hundreds of bright electric bulbs, will drop about 100 feet from the fire company’s ladder truck.

Martin also cited the event as one of the biggest regional draws to bringing visitors to the city.

“It’s our own little Times Square,” he said.

The free event starts at 10:30 p.m. with a live DJ playing music. The duck gets lit at 11. A fireworks display is scheduled for after midnight but may be canceled depending on the weather, Martin said.