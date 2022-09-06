Havre de Grace organizations restart Shank Lecture Series with lecture on women lighthouse keepers

Three Havre de Grace organizations are collaborating to restart the long-standing, popular Ellsworth B. Shank Lecture Series with a lecture on women lighthouse keepers on Thursday.

The presentation by historian Mary Rasa, “Women Lighthouse Keepers & the U.S. Lighthouse Service,” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Cultural Center at The Opera House in Havre de Grace.

Rasa has been researching the history of the U.S. Lighthouse Service and of women who served as keepers during the 19th and 20th centuries. Her lecture will be an illustrated account of the Service with a special focus on the lives of six remarkable women lighthouse keepers, including Esther O’Neill, who served as keeper of the Concord Point Lighthouse from 1863-1881.

Rasa also curated a new display about female lighthouse keepers, which was installed in the Keeper’s House Museum in early August. The public can view the display during open hours at Concord Point Lighthouse and Keeper’s House on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., April through October.

“I feel honored to be a speaker in the Shank lecture series,” Rasa said in a news release from the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse. “This topic is important locally and nationally as it highlights how women kept mariners safe from harm on the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.”

Robert Magee began the “Ellsworth B. Shank Lecture Series” in 1998 during his tenure as executive director for the Lockhouse Museum. “His goal was to honor the long and fruitful work undertaken by Mr. Shank to research and document the history of Havre de Grace, as well as to create a venue for the public to learn about the city’s storied past,” said Carol Allen, executive director of the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse.

Allen said Shank’s accolades and accomplishments included designation as a Harford County Living Treasure; service on the board of directors for Havre de Grace’s Bicentennial Committee; nearly 40 years of service as curator and board member at the Lock House Museum; and participation in the restoration and reconstruction of several historic icons including the Southern Terminal of the Susquehanna Tidewater Canal, the pivot bridge, the canal basin and the tow path. Shank died in November 2015.

The revived lecture series has the support of the Shank family. “Our family is thrilled to learn that the ‘Ellsworth B. Shank Lecture Series’ will continue,” said Shank’s son, Mitchell. “History — especially the history of Havre de Grace — was always important to my father.”

The presentation is being hosted by the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, which is partnering with the Lock House Museum and the Historic Havre de Grace Foundation to sponsor several lectures over the next 12 months, Allen said.

The exhibit and the lecture are made possible by tourism-related funding, which is awarded through the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, according to a news release from the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse.

Admission is free; registration is recommended: https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/women-lighthouse-keepers-the-u-s-lighthouse-service/.

Esther O’Neill, Keeper at Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace, Maryland, 1863-1881. Photo from the private collection of Jane Kirkendall, provided to Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse. (Courtesy Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse)