Dedication ceremony for historic marker at Havre de Grace Colored School

Havre de Grace Colored High School, the first public high school for African American students in Harford County, was recognized with a historic marker for the struggle for equal education on Oct. 28. The Board of Directors of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center hosted the dedication ceremony. The school operated from 1930 to 1953.

Nearly 100 attendees attended the ceremony, held at 626 Revolution Street in Havre de Grace. State, county and city officials attended and shared their thoughts about the importance of the historic marker at the corners of Revolution and Stokes Streets. Several of these officials presented proclamations to the cultural center’s board.

Several graduates of the Havre de Grace Colored High School attended the dedication ceremony, including Catherine (Williams) Burks, Class of 1946; Isaac Cole and Janice (Moorehead) Grant, both of the Class of 1951; and Rosetta Lee Jones, Class of 1953. Cassie Stansbury also attended the ceremony in honor of her late husband, Wardell, Class of 1953.

The celebration continued at the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center located at 555 Alliance Street, where guests enjoyed light refreshments and museum tours. Maryland Sen. Mary-Dulany James, who represents the area, made remarks, presented a proclamation to the board and toured the museum.