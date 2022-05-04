Havre de Grace holds first uncontested council election in recent history

Havre de Grace voters went to the polls Tuesday and elected the only three candidates in the field to the three open seats on the City Council in the first uncontested election in recent history, according to Stephen J. Gamatoria, the city’s director of administration.

“This is the first time in anyone’s recollection that there has been a non-contested council race,” Mayor William Martin said. “Although I was surprised there were only three people running for three seats, I see that as a sign that Havre de Grace citizens generally approve of the direction the city is heading in.”

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. at the former Havre de Grace High School Gymnasium. The unofficial voter turnout was 503; absentee ballots will be counted Thursday, according to Martin.

These are the three candidates — two are incumbents — who won Tuesday:

Casi Boyer

Casi Boyer was appointed to the City Council in November 2017 to complete the term vacated by Steve Gamatoria. Boyer is a management analyst for the U.S. Army Communication Electronics Command, and an active member of the Warrior Proud effort, through which she has advocated for the new Havre de Grace Middle and High School.

Boyer serves on the Maryland Health Care Commission and is a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Havre de Grace High School Parent Teacher Student Association and the Association of the U.S. Army.

Her goal as a council member is to protect the interests of the citizens of Havre de Grace, Boyer said.

“Our city is a jewel at the headwaters of the Chesapeake and it is our responsibility to protect it,” Boyer said. “This year, we have been given a golden opportunity with the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. My priority is replacing the old water and sewer infrastructure. We have pipes that are over 100 years old and in bad shape. I am a strong believer in the power of community and Havre de Grace is one of those special places where community matters.”

Jim Ringsaker

Jim Ringsaker moved to the area at age 16 in 1992 as an independent student after his father retired from the Army and stayed in Germany, where they were stationed. After graduating from Havre de Grace High School, he attended Harford Community College, eventually graduating from Frostburg State University where he studied political science, criminal justice and sociology.

Ringsaker is a quality assurance specialist for the Maryland portion of Social Security Disability. He is a member of Susquehanna Lodge #130 and Boumi Shriners, and has served on the board of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Shrine Motor Corps for four years, where he organizes events and raises money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Tammy Lynn Schneegas

Tammy Lynn Schneegas been an educator for 35 years, volunteered with Girl Scouts for 12 years, served as an author’s festival liaison, Kiwanis Club member and Key Club sponsor. Since moving to Havre de Grace, she has served two years as the Green Team Food Pantry liaison, two years with the Arts Commission, one year with Soroptimist International. She’s also volunteered with the Lock House, the local Octoberfest, Independence Day Commission, Susquehanna River Running Festival, community mural projects, Jazz and Blues Festival, the Twinning Association, and C.A.T. Club (Citizens Against Trash). Currently, she serves as the vice president and membership chair for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47.

Her goal as a council member is to provide safety for all citizens and support for community education, outdoor recreation, cultural arts, historic preservation and economic development, Schneegas said.

Council President David Glenn did not seek reelection this year, saying he wanted to focus on spending time with his family. Glenn said he’s always had a family-first mentality and needs additional time to help address his parents’ medical challenges.

“It has been a great ride for the last 10 years and I truly enjoyed serving the people of Havre de Grace, the town I am so proud to call home,” Glenn said. “My mom and dad are currently addressing medical challenges and they need me now more than ever. They have always been there for me and have been my biggest supporter and cheerleader. It is time now for me to return the favor.”

The newly elected council members will be sworn in at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on May 16, Martin said.

After the open session, the six council members will go into closed session to begin choosing a new council president. They will then nominate and vote on that individual in public, Martin said.

“The best is yet to come for Havre de Grace and the voters are supporting that positive direction,” Martin said.

