Appointments made, employment benefits commission repealed at Havre de Grace City Council meeting

Several appointments were made during the Havre de Grace City Council meeting on July 18.

Ellen Eltgroth and Jean Johnson were reappointed to the Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission, Johnson as the chair. J.W. Walker was also reappointed to the city’s Street and Traffic Safety Advisory Board and serves as its chair.

Eric “EJ” Millisor took the oath of office as the city’s new director of the Department of Public Works. He started the position on July 12.

Sgts. Jeffrey Cokewell and Kenneth Terry were recognized for their promotion to the rank of sergeant.

The council adopted an ordinance eliminating the Employee Benefits and Compensation Commission. Council President Jim Ringsaker said during the meeting the commission had “outlived its usefulness.

“In the future, if we need to reconvene, we’ll have to pass another ordinance to recreate it,” Ringsaker said, “but there’s no need for it at this time.”

The council also held a public hearing and heard a first reading of an ordinance that would approve a public works agreement for 100 Resonance Way. A second hearing will be held Monday.

Three properties were recognized with beautification awards by the historic preservation commission: Nathanael and Mary Gordon’s South Washington Street house; Michael and Bonnie Gaborek’s Fountain Street house; and Lee and Phyllis Perzanowski’s Linden Lane house.