Havre de Grace Maritime Museum holds Maryland Boating Safety Course this weekend

As boating season approaches, Havre de Grace Martime Museum is offering a two-day course this Saturday and Sunday that satisfies the requirements for operating a vessel on Maryland waters.

Boating safety is becoming more prevalent as boating incident start to rise again. In the last reported year of 2020, there were 155 boating accidents, which is the highest it has been since 2017, according the Natural Resources Police.

Maryland law states that anyone born on or after July 1, 1972, must possess a certificate of boating safety education in order to operate any motorized vessel.

The course will feature instructors from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary teaching two interactive online sessions and an online test which can be take at any time. Classes will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance at both online sessions is a requirement to pass.

Upon completion of the boating course, participants will receive a certificate of boating safety education from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Registration is $20 per student but is free for first responders, active military, Sea Scouts and all medical/hospital employees with valid ID. Short practice sessions will be set up for those who have never done a live online class before.

All proceeds will go towards the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum’s programming. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Police and the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum are sponsoring the course.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.hdgmaritimemuseum.org/.