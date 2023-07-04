Havre de Grace boat fire causes about $300,000 in damage

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Monday fire on a boat at the Havre de Grace city yacht basin caused about $300,000 in damage to three boats and the pier, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

At 4:21 p.m. Monday, the Susquehanna Hose Company was called to a report of a boat fire at the yacht basin on Commerce Street. The fire started on one boat but spread to the pier and another boat, according to the release.

The boat of origin, a 1988 32′ Bayliner Avanti (Northern Star), is considered a complete loss, according to the release. The blaze also extensively damaged the boat located on the port side, a 1994 Tiara Yacht 3100 (Duzie II). The boat on the starboard side, a Sea Ray 290 Amberjack, sustained minor heat-related damage.

The owner was onboard cleaning the vessel when a fire broke out in the cabin, according to the release. He and others attempted to use fire extinguishers and hoses, but the fire grew beyond their control.

Roughly 35 firefighters from Susquehanna Hose Company worked about an hour to control the blaze.

Maryland Department of Environment, Harford County Special Operations HAZMAT Team, Natural Resource Police and Coast Guard responded and assisted due to environmental concerns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.