Havre de Grace art show winners

The Aegis
Oct 27, 2021 4:45 AM

The 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show was held Oct. 23 and 24 in Tydings Park and Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. The 2021 Art Show was dedicated in memory of two past organizers from the art show committee, Catherine Deibel, Food Chairman and Patricia Keen, Treasurer who recently passed away.

Here are a list of the winners.

Sculpture

1st Place: Jodi Harvey, Colora, Maryland

2nd Place: Aaron Paskins, Our Story Studios, Dover, Delaware

3rd Place: Bearwood Designs, Mike Lust, Havre de Grace, Maryland

Photography

1st Place: Brian Truckenbrodt, Baltimore, Maryland

2nd Place: J. Riley Holt, Essex, Maryland

3rd Place: Jeff Cohen, J/C Exposures, Middletown, Delaware

Glass

1st Place: Linda Burns, Hot Glass Burns/A&E Welding Towson, Maryland

2nd Place: Grateful Stained Glass, Meredith Ormsby, Havre de Grace, Maryland

3rd Place: Questo e Quello, Genell Hilton, Havre de Grace, Maryland

Students

1st Place: Elizabeth Culkin, Woodbine, Maryland

2nd Place: Harford Community College Student Art Gallery Association, Bel Air, Maryland

3rd Place: Charlie Slentz, Charlie’s World, Aberdeen, Maryland

Pottery Ceramics

1st Place: Urban Wave Studio, Stephanie Paskiewicz, Crownsville, Maryland

2nd Place: Pottery by Lisa, Lisa Behm, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania

Drawing/Printmaking

1st Place: Mijung Kim, Fallston, Maryland

2nd Place: Katie Gast, A Little Ghost, Petersburg, Virginia

Fiber

1st Place: Louise Beyer, Bey-Her Baskets, Churchville, Maryland

2nd Place: Karen Drew, Kitty’s Creations, Essex, Maryland

Jewelry

1st Place: Jay Stutman, Newark, Delaware

2nd Place: Lynn Anderson, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania

3rd Place: Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Honorable Mention: Janice Horoschak, Abstract Couture Space, Nottingham, Maryland

Painting

1st Place: David Scheirer, Aberdeen, Maryland

2nd Place: Claudia Brookes, Monkton, Maryland

3rd Place: Jonathan Albrecht, Drangis, Halthorpe, Maryland

Woodworking

1st Place: Jeffrey Felton-Green, Cheverly, Maryland

2nd Place: Kanda Harp, Catch of the Day Designs, Sparrows Point, Maryland

3rd Place: Neil Claypoole, Jonathan Spoons, Kempton, Pennsylvania

Misc

1st Place: Coralyn Cox, Coral Reef Creations, Delawarelta, Pennsylvania

2nd Place: Terri LaLain, Curious Cat Arts-Cat Boutique, Bel Air, Maryland

3rd Place: Marjorie Samero, Steps by Stepping Stones, West Gove, Pennsylvania

Best in Show

Jodi Harvey, Colora, Maryland

