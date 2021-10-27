Havre de Grace art show winners

The 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show was held Oct. 23 and 24 in Tydings Park and Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. The 2021 Art Show was dedicated in memory of two past organizers from the art show committee, Catherine Deibel, Food Chairman and Patricia Keen, Treasurer who recently passed away.
Here are a list of the winners.
Sculpture
1st Place: Jodi Harvey, Colora, Maryland
2nd Place: Aaron Paskins, Our Story Studios, Dover, Delaware
3rd Place: Bearwood Designs, Mike Lust, Havre de Grace, Maryland
Photography
1st Place: Brian Truckenbrodt, Baltimore, Maryland
2nd Place: J. Riley Holt, Essex, Maryland
3rd Place: Jeff Cohen, J/C Exposures, Middletown, Delaware
Glass
1st Place: Linda Burns, Hot Glass Burns/A&E Welding Towson, Maryland
2nd Place: Grateful Stained Glass, Meredith Ormsby, Havre de Grace, Maryland
3rd Place: Questo e Quello, Genell Hilton, Havre de Grace, Maryland
Students
1st Place: Elizabeth Culkin, Woodbine, Maryland
2nd Place: Harford Community College Student Art Gallery Association, Bel Air, Maryland
3rd Place: Charlie Slentz, Charlie’s World, Aberdeen, Maryland
Pottery Ceramics
1st Place: Urban Wave Studio, Stephanie Paskiewicz, Crownsville, Maryland
2nd Place: Pottery by Lisa, Lisa Behm, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania
Drawing/Printmaking
1st Place: Mijung Kim, Fallston, Maryland
2nd Place: Katie Gast, A Little Ghost, Petersburg, Virginia
Fiber
1st Place: Louise Beyer, Bey-Her Baskets, Churchville, Maryland
2nd Place: Karen Drew, Kitty’s Creations, Essex, Maryland
Jewelry
1st Place: Jay Stutman, Newark, Delaware
2nd Place: Lynn Anderson, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
3rd Place: Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Honorable Mention: Janice Horoschak, Abstract Couture Space, Nottingham, Maryland
Painting
1st Place: David Scheirer, Aberdeen, Maryland
2nd Place: Claudia Brookes, Monkton, Maryland
3rd Place: Jonathan Albrecht, Drangis, Halthorpe, Maryland
Woodworking
1st Place: Jeffrey Felton-Green, Cheverly, Maryland
2nd Place: Kanda Harp, Catch of the Day Designs, Sparrows Point, Maryland
3rd Place: Neil Claypoole, Jonathan Spoons, Kempton, Pennsylvania
Misc
1st Place: Coralyn Cox, Coral Reef Creations, Delawarelta, Pennsylvania
2nd Place: Terri LaLain, Curious Cat Arts-Cat Boutique, Bel Air, Maryland
3rd Place: Marjorie Samero, Steps by Stepping Stones, West Gove, Pennsylvania
Best in Show
Jodi Harvey, Colora, Maryland