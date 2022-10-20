59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show to be held this weekend

The 59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show will be held Saturday,10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The art show will be spread across two waterfront parks, Tydings Memorial and Concord Point Parks, overlooking the Susquehanna River and headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Admission is free.

This two-day juried art show highlights original works by artists, makers and craftspeople. Get your holiday shopping started with fine arts and handmade crafts ranging from acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings; basketry, ceramics/pottery, drawing, printmaking to fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, metal work, photography, sculpture, woodworking, writing and more.

“As the forerunner of the Havre de Grace Arts and Entertainment District, the art show has always been well known for inspiring and encouraging young artists, which many student exhibitors have continued to become successful, professional artists,” Cindy Height, event coordinator, said in a statement.

Live entertainment, featuring an array of genres, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope Team at Concord Point Park. The finale will be 1-3 p.m. on Sunday in Concord Point Park, featuring Celtic and maritime music by Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks. A complete entertainment schedule is available at www.hdgartshow.org.

The Kids Zone adjacent to the playground in Tydings Park will include face painting by Miki and craft projects for kids. On Saturday, Professor Horner’s Punch & Judy Show will delight the children with three performances starting at 11 a.m, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Enjoy a free tour of historic Havre de Grace when you “Ride the Tide,” the new city trolley shuttle to the art show. Free parking and trolley stops are available throughout the city, which includes the large public parking lot located at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street.

Tydings Memorial Park has been the site of the art show since its inception by the late Dr. and Mrs. Gunther Hirsch and family in 1963, according to a news release from the organization. The show was held in August for many years but last year, the show moved to a fall date for cooler weather, according to Height. The show also expanded its footprint, adding Concord Point Park to insure space for social distancing for patrons and participants, Height said.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Concord Point Lighthouse. This volunteer-run event raises funds to benefit the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and various cultural arts projects.