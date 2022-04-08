59th annual Havre de Grace art show coming in October

The Havre de Grace Art Show is going strong in its 59th consecutive year. City Council approved the event during its meeting this week, continuing the city’s long-standing tradition.

The art show will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tydings Memorial Park and Concord Point Park. Tydings Park in historic Havre de Grace has been the site of the art show since its inception by local doctor and arts patron Gunter Hirsch in 1963. Admission is free.

The outdoor event features artists and their work, food, entertainment and children’s activities. The outdoor show, like last year, has expanded into the adjoining park to give more space between exhibitors and rows.

The former high school gym and auditorium venue will be used in inclement weather.

The show highlights quality work by artists, makers and craftspeople exhibiting and selling original work. Fine arts and handmade crafts available will range from watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, drawing, printmaking to fiber work, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, photography, pottery, ceramics, sculpture and more.

The show is presented by ArtUnion, in partnership with Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse. For more information and a schedule of entertainment and children’s activities, visit hdgartshow.org or contact hdgartshow@gmail.com.