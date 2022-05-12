Havre de Grace Secret Garden tour and plant sale return this weekend

The 16th annual Secret Garden Tour of Havre de Grace, supporting the Maritime Museum, and the Garden Mart and Plant Sale are both set for this weekend.

The Gardens de Grace Club is hosting the Secret Garden Tour, which is a self-guided tour of private gardens along the Chesapeake Bay and around historic Havre de Grace held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Maritime Museum, the Havre de Grace Tourism Office, Amanda’s Florist and Gifts, Concord Point Coffee and online at Eventbrite. Online sales will end at 3 p.m. on Friday, but tickets can still be purchased in person at the event.

The tour begins at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, located at 100 Lafayette Street. At the museum, visitors can pick up their tour program which contains a map and the address of each garden on the tour.

This is a rain-or-shine event. No refunds will be issued unless the tour is specifically canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. For more information, call 410-652-9757 or email gardensdegrace@hotmail.com.

Coinciding with the tour is the Garden Mart and Plant Sale on the grounds of the Maritime Museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Plants will be sold on the museum’s lower level and on the grounds of Concord Point Lighthouse. Shop native plants, perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets and more.

“The Annual Garden Mart & Plant Sale has become the most anticipated garden and craft event in the area, featuring native plants, perennials, herbs, annuals, and vegetables for sale, as well as nature-inspired artisans and craft vendors on site selling garden décor, gifts, and more,” the organization said in a news release.

There will be food trucks and assorted vendors selling arts and handicrafts, in addition to plein air artists and musical performances during the event.

More information can be found on the museum’s Facebook page, facebook.com/maritimemuseumhdg.