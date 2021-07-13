Road work to result in lane closure this weekend on Hatem Bridge on Route 40 between Havre de Grace and Perryville

The eastbound right lane of the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on Route 40 will be closed temporarily this weekend as part of a Maryland Transportation Authority project to reconstruct existing pavement from the E Street Bridge approach to Route 222 in Perryville.
Weather permitting, the single-lane closure will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, according to an MDTA news release. In the event of inclement weather or other variables, work will be pushed back to the following weekend, July 23 to July 26.
Crews will be performing full depth roadway repairs, including work on the curb and sidewalk tying into the bridge, according to the release.