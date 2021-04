Cynthia Haskins of Edgewood, center, breaks a board held by Master Youngshin Jennifer Chang under the watchful eye of Grand Master Se Young Chang, back, and friends Puja Tayloe and Terri Schurr during a class session at the U.S. Taekwondo Academy in Bel AIr. Haskins has studied at the academy for seven years and has become a third degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)