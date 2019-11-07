The congressman has been a co-sponsor of legislation in the House of Representatives to promote greater research funding and public awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease, including bills introduced in recent years such as the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Act, which gives patients younger than 60 the ability to get access to services funded through the Older Americans Act of 1965; the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, which supports healthcare workers in the areas of awareness, education, research and training; and the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act to give patients better access to care planning services and educate clinicians about care planning, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Association.