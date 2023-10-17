Harford youth produce TV show to teach kids about community service

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A new children’s show that teaches kids about community service premiered in September on HarfordTV. The show, “On the Move with We Cancerve,” is created by Grace Callwood, 18, founder of the nonprofit the We Cancerve Movement, Inc. and Zachary Gwiazda, 15, chair of the nonprofit’s all-youth board of advisors.

In its first episode, cameras followed youth reporters as they prepared a nutritious meal in a commercial kitchen, then delivered ingredients in a dozen meal kits containing that recipe to an area homeless shelter.

Also, a local girls soccer club partnered with the nonprofit to package make-your-own comic book kits for area hospitalized children. The show included a few snapshots of those kits being delivered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, and to the Children’s Hospital at Sinai and Johns Hopkins’ Children’s Hospital, both in Baltimore.

In his featured segment, Zack Around Town, Gwiazda spoke to local farmers and small business owners who sell their goods at the Bel Air Farmer’s Market. Gwiazda serves as the show’s co-host, co-director and co-editor.

“We want to empower kids to make a difference in the world,” said Gwiazda, a Bel Air High School sophomore, in a statement. “‘On the Move with We Cancerve’ shows kids that even small acts of kindness can make a big impact.”

At a private showing, guests scored the show high in production quality, variety of topics and personalities of the show’s hosts, according to a news release from the organization. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing disappointing and 5 representing exceptional, the composite score of the 21 survey responses for the overall show quality was 4.7. Survey respondents rated the show 4.5 in both topics covered and personalities of the youth who serve as segment hosts and reporters. More than 30 people attended the screening, the release said.

“This show truly represents what has become my life’s work. That is, to be of good service to others and to demonstrate that young people have great ideas and the ability to make a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Callwood, a 2023 Edgewood High School graduate, in a statement. “I hope families watch this show together. I also hope more youth are inspired to devote time in service to others, and that adults will partner with youth organizations like mine on programming intended for young audiences.”

Callwood is now a student in the inaugural cohort of the Humanities & Social Sciences Scholars Program at Howard University.

The show will air on HarfordTV on Fridays at 7 p.m. which can be viewed on local cable systems and on HarfordTV’s video on demand page.

“HarfordTV is thrilled to partner with We Cancerve to create this special program highlighting the youth who are truly making a difference in Harford County and beyond,” said Kelly Jara, executive director of HarfordTV.