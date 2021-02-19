Harford Young Republican chapter dissolved after anti-Semitic email; co-chairs appointed to create new group

The Harford County chapter of the Maryland Young Republicans was dissolved late Thursday night after chapter leadership allegedly distributed an anti-Semitic email to its listserve.
The email was a violation of the Maryland Young Republicans Bylaws, which prohibits any type of discrimination based on race, color, sex, national origin or religious belief, according to a Facebook post by the Maryland Young Republicans.
“More importantly, such rhetoric and hatefulness have no place in our organization, and their actions are not reflective of our Republican values,” the state group posted.
A new Harford County Chapter will be established. Anna Dove and Lindsey Reynolds will be the acting co-chairs of that group.
“We are confident that their leadership will charter a new, inclusive, and successful path for the Harford County Young Republicans,” the state group said.
Dove, who is Del. Mike Griffith’s Chief of Staff, posted a video response to the email on her Facebook page Thursday night, condemning the email and its “incredibly disturbing, anti-semitic, racist content,” and calling for leadership and anyone involved in drafting and distributing the email to resign.
“It is despicable that the leadership of the Harford County Young Republicans allowed such a disgusting email to circulate, espousing ideas that the members of its club do not ascribe to,” Dove said. “We do not believe in anti Semitism. We do not believe in violence. We do not believe in racism. We do not believe in discrimination. We do not believe in incivility. If you believe in any of those things, you do not have a place within our club.”
Reynolds shared Dove’s video and posted “This kind of dialogue has no place in our party. ... We need an organization we can trust to promote the true ideals of the Republican Party in an eloquent and respectful manner.”
A few hours later, after the Maryland Young Republicans named them the co-chairs of the new Harford County chapter, Dove posted that she was grateful for the opportunity and thank the state group for the opportunity.
“I believe deeply in true conservatism — individual rights and responsibility, intrinsic and legal equality, fiscal balance, and the value of the Constitution,” Dove wrote. “Together we will work for Harford County to encourage, educate, and activate our young people.”
Latest Harford County
This article may be updated.