Yom Kippur observance in Harford County

Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religion, began at sundown Tuesday and ended at sundown Wednesday. The holiday is observed with a 25-hour fast, prayers and special religious services.
Yom Kippur, or “Day of Atonement,” is a solemn time when Jews reflect upon the past year, seek repentance from God for sins that have been committed, and make amends with each other.
The holiday completes the Jewish High Holy Days, 10 days of repentance that began with Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year 5783, on the evening of Sept. 25.