Harford County offers businesses workforce technical training grant

The Harford County Department of Community and Economic Development is offering a Workforce Technical Training Grant program to help Harford County employers in becoming more productive and competitive.

Harford County will provide matching funds to its businesses to accelerate the delivery of technical training to existing full-time, permanent employees that will contribute to expand or improve production capabilities.

Businesses must apply and meet certain criteria, including that the training of full-time permanent employees expands or improves their production capabilities. The training must result in a recognized credential, license or certification, such as how to use a specific piece of equipment, project management certification (PMP), or emergency medical technician (EMT) certification.

Training can happen anywhere, including Harford Community College. After employee training is successfully completed, businesses apply for the grant to receive up to 50% of the direct costs and labor, up to $1,000 per employee and up to $5,000 per company per program year, said Cindy Mumby, director of Harford County Governmental and Community Relations.

“Workers benefit by acquiring additional skills and certifications, and these skilled workers help Harford County businesses become more productive and competitive,” Mumby said.

In FY 21, more than $80,000 in grants helped 29 businesses with technical training for 252 employees, Mumby said.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the Department of Community and Economic Development hosts a webinar that gives an overview of the program and the new virtual application process for the Workforce Technical Training Grant.

If you are interested in attending an upcoming webinar, email Lisa Krysiak at lmkrysiak@harfordcountymd.gov. Specify your business name, who from the business will be attending the webinar, and the date of the webinar you or your business representative wish to attend.

The next webinar will be held May 10.