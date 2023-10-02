Harford County doubles its workforce training grant for area businesses

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County has doubled the amount it will reimburse businesses that invest in employee training to boost productivity.

Starting this month, Harford’s Workforce Technical Training Grant Program will provide up to $2,000 per trained employee, and up to $10,000 per company annually for qualified businesses in any industry, according to a county news release. The maximum grant amounts have been doubled from previous years to encourage participation, following a recommendation of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, the release said.

Advertisement

“In today’s high-tech world, employee training is critical for businesses to stay competitive,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our grant program helps companies pay for technical training and helps employees improve their skills to qualify for well-paying jobs. These funds are an investment in our economy and our community.”

The Harford County Office of Economic Development hosts a webinar the second Tuesday of each month to review the application process and allow business owners to ask questions. The next webinar is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The deadline for this round of applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. The next round of applications will be reviewed in May 2024.

Advertisement

Applications and information about the program and the webinars are online at harfordcountymd.gov/1285/Workforce-Technical-Training-Grant.

For more information, contact Bonnie Barresi, business development associate, at bebarresi@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3338.