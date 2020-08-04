Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, some flooding to Harford County Tuesday morning, now on its way out

Though about a dozen roads have been closed, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said Tropical Storm Isaias was mostly on its way out by noon Tuesday.
Some lower-elevation areas experienced flooding, he said, and approximately 3,000 people in Baltimore Gas and Electric’s coverage area are experiencing power outages, but the storm is moving on.
The remaining question is how strong winds will be as the storm passes, Glassman said. The county could face gusts of 30 to 40 mph as the storm rolls over it, which could result in more power outages. Rain totals are expected to be within 2.5 to 3 inches. All told, Glassman said, the county has not been hit too hard.
“Usually when these storms begin to leave and move a little quicker, they leave with some additional wind gusts,” he said. “We are kind of watching that wind as it relates to power outages, tree damage and so forth.”
According to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, over 60,000 power outages have been reported across the state.
Harford County Government opened its emergency operations center to address stormy conditions Tuesday.
Harford County Emergency Manager Rick Ayers said the county is under a tropical storm warning, and the county’s emergency operations center is monitoring the storm in the county. The National Weather Service also issued a flash-flood warning, which is in effect until 1 p.m. A tornado threat was also issued, Ayers said.
County spokesperson Cindy Mumby said the county was taking precautions normal for a storm — monitoring the weather reports, putting out messaging on social media and reviewing its emergency plan. Because of the coronavirus, representatives from local and state offices that normally meet in Harford’s emergency operations center assembled virtually, she said.
Mumby said citizens should not attempt to drive through deep standing or moving water. Flooded roads have resulted in past fatalities.
“We always want to reinforce the messaging turn around don’t drown,” she said. “We have had tragedies in Harford County in the not too distant past from folks taking those risks, and we do not want that to happen to anyone else.”
According to the National Weather Service, about 100 people on average drown in floods every year; more than half are motorists trying to negotiate flooded roads. Just 6 inches of water is enough to send a car out of its driver’s control, according to the NWS.
“A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles,” the organization’s website states.
The City of Havre de Grace announced that Revolution and Juniata Streets had been closed as the city was experiencing localized flooding. The city asked residents to stay off the roads and avoid non-essential travel.
The county reported that nine roads have been closed, fully or in part, as of noon Tuesday on account of flooding. Aberdeen cancelled the day’s trash and recycling pickup “for the safety of our staff,” the city announced in an email.
Glassman said, if all goes well, the emergency operations center could be closed by 5 p.m.