The Aegis
Harford County

Harford County opens warming centers; some residents still without power Friday night

The Aegis

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services has activated two warming centers as some county residents are without power after Friday’s powerful winds from a strong cold front that came through the region.

Warming centers are located at: Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, 109 S. Hickory Ave., Bel Air; and the Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Rd., Havre de Grace.

As of 10:11 p.m. Friday, BGE was reporting 1,750 customers were without power in Harford County; Delmarva Power was not reporting any outages in the county.

The warming centers opened at 6 p.m. on Friday and the need for additional days of operation will be assessed after Friday, according to a county spokesperson.

The county reported that the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region, with temperatures expected to be in the single digits Friday night and wind chill values near -11 °F.

