Harford County honors veterans, salutes Marine Corps 245th birthday with flag raising ceremony

Harford County government held a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday morning, recognizing employees who are veterans of the U.S. military and the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
County Executive Barry Glassman and Aberdeen Proving Ground Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Col. Timothy E. Druell, commander shared a few words at the ceremony.
“One thing is certain, no matter what time it is, whether, we’re going through a pandemic like we are currently and struggling as a country, we celebrate our freedoms,” Glassman said. “Last week, we had a wonderful day, we all had a chance to vote and no matter what side you were on, democracy and freedom rang that day in spite of everything, and that’s in tribute to the veterans, the Marines, folks who have fought over the years to make sure we have a right to do that.”
Glassman then presented a proclamation for the U.S. Marine Corps’ 245th birthday to Leonard Stielper of the Harford County Marine Corps League, Corporal Pete Arnold Detachment 1198.
A handful of student musicians from Aberdeen High School played an Armed Force medley, recognizing each branch of service, under the direction of teacher Kaitlyn Whittman.
The county executive mentioned the Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots drive during the holiday season and also the county’s Veterans Photo Gallery of Honor, which it is doing this month in lieu of its annual Veterans Resource Fair.
The online photo gallery is recognizing local veterans, living and deceased, by posting pictures on social media and the Harford County website throughout the month of November. Veterans or family members who wish to honor them, are invited to participate by providing a photo, preferably in uniform, and information about their military service to vetsgallery@harfordcountymd.gov.
Harford County, Glassman said, has “re-energized” its Veterans Commission to make sure it not only honors veterans, “but when they come back home, we provide those wraparound services — mental health, fiscal health, all those things we want to do to take care of, employment — to make sure we honor our veterans when they get back home, and that we take care of them just as good as when we take care of them on the battlefield.”