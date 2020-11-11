Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Harford County celebrates Veterans Day 2020 | PHOTOS Nov 11, 2020 at 5:34 PM The communities of Aberdeen and Havre de Grace recognized area veterans with ceremonies on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, despite challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather. Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford salutes Veterans Day and Marine Corps birthday | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford County Harford County Lafayette marker unveiled in Havre de Grace | PHOTOS Havre de Grace officials and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford dedicated a historical marker Friday at David Craig Park honoring Major General Marquis de Lafayette’s farewell tour of the United States. Nov 10, 2020 John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football John Carroll girls soccer season opener Election Day 2020 in Harford County Early voting begins in Harford High School Tourament at Winters Run Golf Club Bel Air murder-suicide Reopen Harford Schools Advertisement