Harford’s vaccination rate slows, but near state average for adults vaccinated as Maryland loosens restrictions

Once at least 70% of adults in the state get at least one dose of the vaccine, Maryland will lift indoor masking requirements, Hogan announced at a news conference Wednesday. That threshold does not account for children, most of whom are not yet eligible for the shot. Seventy percent of the adult population represents less than 55% of Maryland’s total population of more than 6 million people. According to state data, Maryland recently surpassed 65% of adults with at least one shot.