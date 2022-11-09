More than $21,000 raised at Harford United Charities’ 5K Run/Walk for Recovery

More than 300 runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers participated in the ninth annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery on Oct. 30 at Harford Community College.

Proceeds from this year’s race exceeded $21,000. Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, the Homecoming Project and Addiction Connections Resource each received checks for $2,000 at the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

“Thanks to all of our sponsors, runners, walkers, and volunteers who made the ninth annual BG 5K a success,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “With your support, we are raising awareness about local resources for recovery from addiction and homelessness, and helping our nonprofits strengthen families and communities.”

The race has raised more than $150,000 over the last nine years.

Advertisement

“Harford United Charities fills the gap in cases that fall outside the services of existing nonprofits,” said county spokesperson Cindy Mumby. “For example, they can provide immediate help to families that lost a home to fire, and pay hospital bills or funeral expenses in certain situations. Recently, they helped a chainsaw accident victim pay his hospital bill and helped a family that couldn’t afford their mother’s funeral.”

This year’s first-place winner in the male category was Tyler Muse with a time of 15 minutes and 19.5 seconds. The second- and third-place runners were Alexander Loper, at 15 minutes and 33 seconds, and Eric Baranoski, at 16 minutes and 09.2 seconds, respectively.

In the women’s category, first-place finisher Rayanne Luke completed the race in 19 minutes and 07.3 seconds. Pam Wheeler finished in second place at 19 minutes and 55.6 seconds and Cara Mattlin came in third at 20 minutes and 42.5 seconds.

Additionally, medals were awarded to the top three runners in each of the six age groups: