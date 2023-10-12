Harford United Charities raises $48,000 for four local nonprofits

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford United Charities presented a total of $48,000 to four local nonprofits at a benefit gala on Sept. 22 at Maryland Golf & Countries Clubs in Bel Air.

Each of the organizations, benefitting local families and veterans, received $12,000, according to a county news release.

The recipients were: Char Hope Foundation, a recovery support group for the agricultural community; Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, which uses horse-related activities to help veterans in rehabilitation; Harford County Education Foundation, which provides resources to vulnerable children; and LASOS, which offers literacy programs for county non-native-English speakers.

The charity gala was hosted by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, who is also the president of Harford United Charities, and his wife Deb Cassilly. Since its founding, Harford United Charities has raised more than $1 million through 25 fundraisers to assist citizens in need.

“We are blessed to live in a community that comes together to help those in need,” Bob Cassilly said in the news release. “We know that the government can’t do everything. That’s why your support is so important.”