Free Christmas tree recycling is available in two locations in Harford County.
Trees may be dropped off at the Harford Waste Disposal Center at 3135 Scarboro Road in Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or they may taken to the Tollgate drop-off site at 703 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air on Saturdays only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..
All ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel should be removed from the trees prior to drop off.
Christmas lights, clothing, textiles, electronics and other items are also accepted for recycling only at the Scarboro site at no charge. All residential vehicles must present a valid Maryland driver’s license and registration with a current Harford County address.
Charges apply if a resident also has household trash in the same trip, including television and computer monitors. For more information about what items can be recycled as well as waste disposal fees, visit Harford County Government’s website www.harfordcountymd.gov/166/Environmental-Services or call 410-638-3417.
The county will also host its next Household Hazardous Waste Day collection on Feb. 4 at the Scarboro waste disposal center from 8 a.m. to noon.