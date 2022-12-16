Harford County’s public bus service will be free stating Thursday through Dec. 30

The Harford Transit LINK fixed route bus service will be fare starting Thursday through Dec. 30.

“Our riders have shown continued support over the last few years as we have navigated through the complications of the pandemic while providing safe transportation to the citizens of Harford County,” said Harford Transit LINK administrator Gary Blazinsky in a county news release. “We are pleased to go fare free over the holidays to show our appreciation.”

Advertisement

Harford Transit LINK will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The bus service does not run weekends.

Regular fare will be reinstated Jan. 3.