Harford Transit LINK driver wins awards at state Roadeo

Dave Hall, a driver for Harford Transit LINK, won second place at the Transportation Association of Maryland’s statewide Roadeo transit driver competition on April 2 at the Dorsey MARC Train Station in Elkridge.

Hall was one of 20 the best transit drivers from across Maryland who competed at the annual event. He also won fastest time overall, a new award at this year’s competition.

The Roadeo consisted of a combination of safety and driving skills tests, including a pre-trip inspection, wheelchair securement and a driving obstacle course to imitate the daily challenges of transit service. Drivers were timed and scored on skill performance, smooth driving and avoiding all obstacles on the course.

To successfully complete the wheelchair securement area, drivers had to perform and verbalize the process of loading and securing passengers; to receive full points in the pre-trip inspection area, drivers had to locate staged defects, while performing and verbalizing a full pre-trip vehicle inspection.

Hall is among the top four competitors who received a scholarship from the association to compete at the Community Transportation Association of America’s National Roadeo in Louisville, Kentucky, in May. The national competition includes the challenges above, as well as a written exam portion.