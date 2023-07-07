Harford’s Grace Callwood wins national award for working to address childhood hunger

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Grace Callwood, founder of the We Cancerve Movement Inc., was named one of five national Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars, recognizing her work launching nonprofit efforts to address food insecurity in Harford County.

Callwood, 18, who graduated from Edgewood High School in May and will attend college at Howard University in Washington, D.C., said she was honored that her work and mission are being recognized.

“The more we can share our mission, the more we can raise awareness and gather support,” said Callwood. “It’s so amazing to me that I am a part of the first class of all-female winners for this award! I admire the work they all have been doing and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish with the grant.”

As part of the program, We Cancerve Movement Inc. will get a $5,000 grant

“Since 1999, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has been working to end childhood hunger with the help of scholars and heroes, who are dedicated to fighting hunger in their communities,” said Joan McGlockton, chair of Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Associate General Counsel, in a news release. “We are so proud of the 2023 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars and Heroes of Everyday Life for their efforts that are integral in our larger strategy of ending childhood hunger by 2030.”

Callwood started the nonprofit We Cancerve Movement Inc. in 2012, shortly after being diagnosed with Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age 7. After gaining weight following chemotherapy, Callwood donated her brand-new back-to-school clothes to two girls whose family had recently lost everything in a fire.

This decision inspired Callwood to start the organization aimed to help meet the needs of vulnerable children in the communities.

In 2016, she started Breakfast Bags Bonanza. The community was invited to help decorate and fill brown paper sacks with nonperishable breakfast items for 500 homeless and hungry young people in Harford County for the Thanksgiving break.

Graduate Grace Callwood looks toward her fellow graduates on the stage as they prepare to lead the Class of 2023 in turning their tassles during the Edgewood High School graduation ceremony Friday, May, 26, 2023 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In 2018, Callwood held her third annual Breakfast Bags Bonanza at Halls Cross Roads Elementary School in East Aberdeen to provide individual meal bags for Thanksgiving and winter breaks for mostly children on free and reduced meal plans. Two years later, principal Christine Douglas and her staff asked Callwood to consider hosting her Breakfast Bags Bonanza again but this time it included lunch and dinner. Callwood garnered support from Hormel Foods, Bimbo Bakeries and First Fruit Farm and created brunch boxes and supplemental meals for families at Halls Cross Roads Elementary School and Magnolia Elementary School, according to the news release.

In 2020, before her 16th birthday, Callwood negotiated the terms of a memorandum of agreement with staff at the central office of the Harford County Public Schools to strengthen support of Harford County Public Schools students experiencing food insecurity.

When students returned back to in-person instruction following the COVID-19 quarantine, Callwood combined both projects, We Cancerve Movement and Breakfast Bags Bonanza, to distribute food mostly provided by the Harford Community Action Agency. The brunch bags were delivered once a month to about seven Harford County Public Schools for the past two school years, the release said.

We Cancerve’s mobile food pantry packs and delivers a month’s worth of bags for each child in need. Through other donations, We Cancerve routinely packs and delivers Brunch Bags for Hackerman-Patz House, and snack bags for Sinai Hospital’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

Callwood is currently enrolled in an accelerated summer semester as part of Howard University’s inaugural cohort of the Humanities and Social Sciences Scholars program. She begins her study abroad in Ghana later this summer.