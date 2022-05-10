Bel Air Middle School teacher named Maryland History Day District Teacher of the Year

At the first in-person Maryland History Day State Contest in three years, Drusilla Herbert, a social studies teacher from Bel Air Middle School, was honored as Harford County’s Maryland District Teacher of the Year.

“Maryland History Day is not part of the curriculum in Harford County Public Schools, but despite that, Mrs. Herbert has continued to support students interested in participating,” said Stephanie Boyle, program officer for Maryland History Day and Maryland Voices at Maryland Humanities. “We commend her for these efforts and ensuring that those students are still able to participate and expand their critical thinking and research skills through History Day.”

The Maryland History Day team at Maryland Humanities chooses the District Teacher of the Year Award based on nominations from the district contest coordinators who Maryland Humanities works with to facilitate the contest, or in the case of Harford County, on the students’ successes at History Day, said Sarah Weissman, communications specialist for Maryland Humanities. Any teacher or librarian who participates in History Day at any level is eligible for the award, Davis said.

Herbert has served as the History Day teacher for students from Harford County Public Schools for the last three years, Davis said. In 2020, one of her students was awarded the Special Prize in Historic Preservation from the Maryland Historic Trust.

District Teachers of the Year receive $50 and a plaque. Additionally, professional development for teachers is offered through online courses and platforms, summer teacher institutes, workshops and classroom outreach. Maryland Humanities produces Maryland History Day. Support for Maryland History Day is provided by the State of Maryland through the Maryland State Department of Education.

Maryland History Day is an affiliate of National History Day and is a yearlong educational program of Maryland Humanities. Over 20,000 middle and high school students create original projects that explore a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme, according to a news release. Maryland Humanities produces Maryland History Day.

Maryland Humanities creates and supports experiences that explore and elevate shared stories to connect people, enhance lives, and enrich communities, according to a news release. Maryland Humanities is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities; the State of Maryland; the Citizens of Baltimore County; private foundations; corporations; small businesses; and individual donors, according to a news release.

National History Day was established in 1974 and is a nonprofit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. Currently, the organization engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest, according to a news release. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.