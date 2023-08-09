Harford County feels effects of Monday storm

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A woman is rescued from a home in the 1800 block of Glendale Lane in Bel Air after a tree fell on the home during powerful storms Monday. (Courtesy)

Harford County residents are feeling the effects of Monday’s severe weather.

At the height of the storm, about 20,000 county residents were out of power between BGE and Delmarva Power, Matt Button, the county’s public information officer, said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 2,800 BGE customers and the same amount of Delmarva customers are waiting for their power to be restored, Button said.

Button said 79 roads were impacted by storm debris and of those,18 still had downed power lines. The county is waiting for the respective energy companies to repair the lines so those roads can be reopened.

Three calls were made to remove trees from houses. The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call to the 1800 block of Glendale Lane in Bel Air, and the Jarrettsville Fire Company responded to calls on the 2900 block of Troyer Road in White Hall and the 2200 block of Nodleigh Terrace in Jarrettsville.

Two people were rescued from the house on Troyer Road. Button said no injuries were reported.

Harford County Public Schools said on its Facebook page that multiple buildings had damage as a result of the storm, including Red Pump Elementary School, which had a tree fall on the roof, causing damage to both the inside and outside of the building.

The county will have six dumpsters, one for each of the county districts, stationed for people to throw away debris from the storm. People can throw away objects as large as six feet long and 12 inches in diameter, and must be able to provide proof of county residence.

Those dumpsters will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday and will be available until Sunday. The dumpster locations are:

District A: Cunion Field, 1702 Trimble Road, Edgewood

District B: Fallston Recreation Complex, 1707 Fallston Road, Fallston

District C: Tollgate Yard Trim Acceptance Facility, 703 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air

District D: Harford Mulch and Compost Facility, 3139 Scarboro Road, Street

District E: Churchville Recreation Complex, 3023 Level Road, Churchville

District F: Chapel Road Park, 2029 Chapel Road, Havre De Grace

Any residents needing non-emergency help as a result of the storm can call the county’s emergency services department at 410-838-5800.

The county also has comfort stations open for people to charge devices while they’re without power: