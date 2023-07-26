Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office establishes Body Worn Camera Unit

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County State’s Attorney has formed a Body Worn Camera Unit.

The seven-person unit, composed of six body-worn camera technicians and a unit supervisor, began work July 5, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Each of the six technicians will view at least 2,000 minutes of body-worn camera footage a week relating to criminal and traffic cases. The footage is provided to the state’s attorney’s office by the various law enforcement agencies through a secure website called evidence.com. “We are required to watch any and all of the footage obtained by officers related to any case we have charged,” said Caylin Ryden, spokesperson for the state’s attorney.

Most county state’s attorney’s offices across the state had their own body-worn camera units before 2023.

Before Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey took office in January, the county state’s attorney’s office was not in compliance with laws relating to body-worn camera footage, according to the news release, and “unviewed, unshielded footage was regularly being disseminated.”

Healey and her team over the past several months would often work extra hours to view the footage. This new unit will help watch the footage, which the state’s attorney’s office expects to grow.

A spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the state’s attorney’s unit has different functions from its own and that the new unit does not change the function or operation of the sheriff’s office’s unit.

“Our BWC [Body Worn Camera] Unit and the HCSO BWC [Harford County Sheriff’s Office Body Worn Camera] Unit work cooperatively together but serve completely separate roles,” Ryden explained. “The HCSO unit handles the operations of the Axon cameras themselves as well as uploading and maintaining the footage captured by their devices. The State’s Attorney’s BWC Unit is responsible for watching the footage provided to us in its entirety, shielding the footage to protect the privacy of citizens in view and their information, and sending the footage to defense through the discovery process.”

The state’s attorney’s unit also marks the footage where events occur that would be pertinent to the case in court and potentially used as evidence in trial.