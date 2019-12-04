Nearly third of Harford County’s public schools earned a five-star rating in Maryland’s ranking system, bucking a state trend with 10 schools improving their ranking from 2018.
The state rating system, introduced last year, gives schools one to five stars based on a variety of criteria — from student achievement on tests and attendance to whether students are offered a well-rounded curriculum.
The latest star rankings, released Tuesday, give Harford 17 five-star schools out of its 53 learning institutions. Harford County had 10 five-star schools a year ago.
While the number of Harford’s public schools earning four or five stars remained the same at 37; the number of county schools in the county earning a three-star rating decreased slightly.
Five Harford schools slipped by one star in the rankings, including two that dropped from three stars to two stars.
A representative from Harford County Public Schools was not available to discuss the school system’s rankings Tuesday.
Of the 10 schools that saw their star rating go up, nine improved from four-star schools to five-star schools. All 10 were elementary schools.
Bel Air, Forest Hill, Forest Lakes, Norrisville, North Bend, North Harford, Prospect Mill, Red Pump and Youth’s Benefit elementary schools all saw their ratings improve to five stars. Church Creek Elementary went up from three to four stars.
C. Milton Wright, Fallston, North Harford, Patterson Mill and Harford Technical high schools, as well as Churchville, Homestead-Wakefield, Jarrettsville and elementary maintained their five-star ratings from 2018.
Bel Air High and Emmorton Elementary schools slipped from five stars to four stars in 2019, two of five schools to see a decrease.
Joppatowne Elementary fell from four stars to three. Edgewood and Magnolia middle schools both dropped from three stars to two stars, joining Aberdeen Middle as the only other two-star school in the county.
The Center for Educational Opportunity, an alternative school in Aberdeen for students in grades 7 through 12, remained the county’s only one-star school.
Overall, 20 of Harford’s schools received four stars and 12 schools earned three stars in 2019. Last year, 27 schools received a four-star rating and 14 received three stars.
Statewide, more public schools earned an average rating under Maryland’s accountability system that for the first time included science test scores and the results of school surveys of students and educators.
A third of all schools received three stars this year, up from about a quarter last year, according to an analysis by The Baltimore Sun. Both the number of top schools — with five star ratings — and the number of failing schools — with one star — decreased across Maryland.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.