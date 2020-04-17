Harford’s SROs still working to support students while schools closed during coronavirus pandemic

For officer first class Jason Neidig, the most difficult part about not going to work at Aberdeen Middle School is that he cannot see the students’ faces.
But he and other school resource officers throughout Harford County are not letting school closures stop them from engaging with kids and supporting them when needed.
Neidig, who has been an SRO at Aberdeen Middle School for four years, said he saw students frequently using social media applications like Instagram, Youtube and TikTok, so he met students where they were — creating accounts on the platforms. He saw in them a way to stay engaged with students who are home from school and offer messages of encouragement.
Neidig encourages the students to do their homework and keep up with their studies and promote positivity while they are at home during the school closures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Maryland’s public schools have been closed statewide since March 16 and will continue to be closed through at least next week.
Though in-person interaction has been largely prohibited by Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders, Neidig can still engage students through the internet — talking with students and hosting a TikTok challenge where students lip-sync songs and are judged by his two young daughters.
Those simple acts, he said, can be the mentorship students need to thrive.
“I wanted to build that relationship with the students not just only in the school but outside the school,” Neidig said. "They have got to believe in themselves.”
A resident of Aberdeen and parent to children attending the city’s schools, Neidig tries to build a respectful, supportive relationship with students, which can be a difficult task in some schools, given some impressions of police officers. Some students assume SROs are watching and waiting to get them in trouble.
"When I first started out it was an ‘oh he is a cop’ kind of thing,” Neidig said.
Now, he said, students wave to him if he cruises by their homes while on patrol. In lieu of his duties at schools, he is helping the Aberdeen Police Department’s telephone reporting unit answer calls that do not require immediate intervention and patrolling the streets. He sees them sometimes while out and stops to talk — from inside the cruiser and a safe distance away, of course — to let them know he is there for them, even while school is out.
And Neidig is not the only SRO to have students’ backs. Other officers in the county miss the interaction they have with students. Nick Rhodes, an SRO for the Bel Air Police Department primarily working at Bel Air Middle School, said he misses the students’ positivity and the connection they share. Like many SROs, he refers to the students as “his students."
He has seen the kids while out on patrol, which he has been doing more of recently, and has let them know that he wants to stay connected and there for them if they need support.
“I always tell them hey if you or anybody you know is having a rough time ... reach out,” Rhodes said. "A lot of them I know on a first-name basis.”
SROs wear many different hats in the course of their jobs, Rhodes said. They have to act as friends, brothers, parents and authorities for students when needed, That requires some mental gymnastics to switch between all the roles officers need to fill in schools.
"We have to learn how to be all these types of people but still be a police officer,” he said.
SROs at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Brian Brandow and Khalid Mitchell said they have also let students know that, though schools may be closed, they are willing to help off of school grounds. Students dealing with issues can contact them, just as students without issues are welcome to.
Mitchell, who has over a decade of experience as an SRO, said that three have contacted him so far — one just to say hi.
“We play a huge counseling role for these kids,” Mitchell said. “You grow attached to them.”
This is Brandow’s first year as an SRO, but he worked in the office’s patrol division for 14 years. The experience is different, he said, but mutually rewarding and impactful for both officers and students.
"The big, important thing for me was the positive interaction I have with the kids,” Brandow said. “It was just an eye opener, being in the school and having this positive interaction.”