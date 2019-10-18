Even regular donors of clothing such as coats and pants will usually wear out their own socks, hats and gloves before throwing them away. This means that homeless individuals are constantly at risk of serious foot disease and, during winter months, in severe danger from the cold. In fiscal year 2019, Harford County government and its nonprofit partners provided services to more than 3,500 people, including 1,400 children, at risk of or experiencing homelessness.