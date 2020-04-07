Harford ranks middle of the pack on social distancing score

That, generally, appears to be true as some Maryland counties with higher numbers of cases appear to be experiencing a dip in average distance traveled. Montgomery County has seen a 55% to 75% decline in average distance traveled as of April 3 — a greater reduction than the state’s average — though Prince George’s County reflects a 40% to 55% decrease in distance traveled over that same time. Together, the two counties represent approximately 43% of Maryland’s confirmed cases.