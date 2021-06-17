xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Operators prepare to launch the two Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Sheriff's Office small unmanned aircraft unit | PHOTOS

Jun 17, 2021
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) showed some of the capabilities of the equipment for a variety of situations during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Operators prepare to launch the two Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks, right, talks about the live stream and other capabilities of the equipment for officers as operator DFC Allen Jennings controls the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks, right, talks about the live stream and other capabilities of the equipment for officers as operator DFC Allen Jennings controls the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks, right, talks about some of the various views that are able to be live streamd and other capabilities for the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks, right, talks about some of the various views that are able to be live streamd and other capabilities for the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) operator DFC Allen Jennings controls one of the units showing the view on the control center during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) assistant team leader, Sr. Deputy Michael Wilsynski operates one of the units showing some of the capabilities of the equipment during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
A unit from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) hovers near the command bus as operators show some of the capabilities and other tools for the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
A unit from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) hovers near the command bus as operators show some of the capabilities and other tools for the unit during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) assistant team leader, Sr. Deputy Michael Wilsynski carefully lands the unit with the aid of the onboard camera as he operates one of the units showing some of the capabilities of the equipment during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) assistant team leader, Sr. Deputy Michael Wilsynski carefully lands the unit with the aid of the onboard camera as he operates one of the units showing some of the capabilities of the equipment during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks prepares one of the units for launch during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) operator DFC Allen Jennings controls one of the units showing the view on the control center during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks talks about the live stream and other capabilities of the equipment for officers during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) team leader Sgt. Warren Brooks talks about the live stream and other capabilities of the equipment for officers during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff’s Office small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (sUAS) assistant team leader, Sr. Deputy Michael Wilsynski operates one of the drones showing some of the capabilities of the equipment during a demonstration Wednesday, June 16 2021 at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
