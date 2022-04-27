Harford County Sheriff’s Office said at least one crisis negotiation team member was at the scene of the fatal Saturday shooting

A spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there was “at least one” person from their crisis negotiation team at the scene of the fatal shooting of John Raymond Fauver by Harford County deputies on Saturday in Forest Hill.

However, Major Lee Dunbar said she could not comment on whether or not that individual had contact with Fauver, or if or what dialogue occurred. Spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said the initial information dispatched was that Fauver was suicidal and possibly armed with a long gun.

Dunbar said the crisis negotiation team is trained to deal with individuals suffering from mental crises who are threatening themselves or others. According to Hopkins, there are 20 members on the crisis negotiation team. The team also consists of a mental health liaison and a psychological advisor.

There is also a separate crisis intervention team that deals with directly dealing with mental health problems, according to Dunbar. Hopkins said that 26% of their current patrol division have taken a 40-hour crisis intervention training.

Beyond these two units, recruits take a mandatory class in mental health first aid, which covers 40 objectives, such as suicide, depression and substance abuse, and includes eight hours of classroom lecture, as well as “practical exercises.” For example, they have a VirTra simulator that can simulate real-life situations deputies may face. This information is further reinforced during in-service training and at weekly roll call meetings.

Wayne Silver, executive director of the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, said that commission mandates mental health training objectives required in all entry level police training programs to be taught and then tested.

Dunbar said the point of the training is to save lives.

“That’s what we’re in the business to do, to save lives,” he said. “And that’s exactly what this type of training does. It keeps our officers safe. It keeps our community safe at the scene. And it keeps the individual that’s suffering from a mental health crisis, as well.”

In the event of a mental health crisis, Dunbar said the officer’s first goal is to ensure the safety of themselves and the public in the area. Secondly, they should assess the situation and try to figure out what sort of mental health crisis is occurring.

“The ultimate goal is to de-escalate the situation,” he said.