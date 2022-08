Alexis Pirczhalski, center, and fellow students from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Pledge program use some of the tools inside the new Sheriff's Office CORE trailer (Community OutReach Effort) during the trailer's official unveiling at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Precinct Thursday, August 11, 2022. The mobile educational platform allows the Sheriff's Office to take drug prevention messages in the form of interactive lessons, to young people in our community. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)