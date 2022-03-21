State police report an increase in Harford County DUI arrests

The Maryland State Police have made 90 DUI arrests in Harford County so far this year, up about 15% percent from the same time last year, according to Lt. Timothy Mullin, commander of the Bel Air Barrack.

However, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has seen a decrease in DUI arrests for the beginning of 2022 — 67 arrests between Jan. 1 and March 17, 10 fewer than the same period in 2021, according to Cristie Hopkins, the sheriff’s office’s director of media and public relations.

Hopkins said that the sheriff’s office hosts grant-funded DUI patrol operations together with the Harford County Traffic Task Force. The county sheriff’s office also conducts multiple DUI checkpoints each year and participates in community events to promote safe driving, such as National Night Out and Faith and Blue Weekend.

On average, 307 individuals are killed each year in alcohol- and drug-related crashes in Maryland, accounting for one-third of all traffic fatalities in the state, according to the Maryland State Police website.

According to the zerodeathsmd.gov website, nearly 800 people have been killed in Maryland because of impaired driving over the past five years. The website promotes ways to prevent impaired driving, such as using taxis or ride-sharing apps, designating a sober driver, or using public transportation.