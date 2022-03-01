Two retired Harford K9s die at 12

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two retired K9s, Carley and Bullet, both of whom died within a week of each other.
The sheriff’s office announced on Feb. 9 that Carley died at the age of 12. Carly was partnered with Senior Deputy Charlie Holthaus from 2010 until her retirement in 2020.
Carley was the agency’s first bloodhound. “She was a critical part in many incidents of tracking suspects, locating evidence and finding missing individuals,” the sheriff’s office said.
Bullet, also 12, died on the evening of Feb. 14. Bullet was partnered with Senior Deputy Christopher Gibbons from 2010 until he retired in 2016.
“During his career, Bullet had countless drug seizures, numerous criminal apprehensions and consistently was used to assist allied agencies,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Bullet finished his career working with another agency and helped catch a suspect in a domestic incident. The agency said the suspect had been living in a shed on the property and fled into the woods. The suspect gave up when Bullet foundhim.
Both dogs resided with their partners’ families.