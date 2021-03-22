(Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford County Harford Maryland Harford Sheriff's Office newest K9, Bolt | PHOTOS Mar 22, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Bolt, a rescue dog and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 who started training with his partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson in October 2020 has fit right in as part of the family. Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9, Bolt picks up a scent as he and his partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt relax and play for a few minutes after going through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9, Bolt picks up a scent as he and his partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt sniffs out a scent as he and his partner, Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson, go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt relax and play for a few minutes after going through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt with his handler and partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, the Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt, as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt relax and play for a few minutes after going through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt with his handler and partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson guides his partner and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9, Bolt picks up a scent as he and his partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Harford County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson works with his partner, Sheriff's Office newest K-9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson guides his partner and the Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt as they go through a training exercise at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford Sheriff's Office K-9 Bolt The Harford County Sheriff's Office newest K9 Bolt with his handler and partner Senior Deputy Andrew Sampson at the Sheriff's Office Sounthern Precinct Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bolt, who is a rescue dog, began training with Deputy Sampson in October 2020. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Advertisement